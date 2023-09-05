President Alvi confers top military award on Turkish Navy Commander

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan e Imtiaz (Military) on Commander of Turkish Naval Forces Admiral Ercument Tatlioglu.

The award was conferred at a special investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. The ceremony was attended by senior officers of the Pakistan and Turkish navies and senior officials from the presidency.

The Turkish Naval Commander was adorned with the prestigious award in recognition of his valuable contribution to strengthening the defence relations between the two countries.

Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Military) is the highest award that can be awarded to the heads of service chiefs, including top foreign military officers.

Tatlioglu is a naval admiral currently serving as Commander of the Turkish Naval Forces. He has been serving in the Turkish Navy since 1981. He served as the commodore of the 3rd Destroyer Flotilla in 2006-2007. He was promoted to the rank of rear admiral in 2007

He served as the Head of Plans and Principles of the Naval Forces Command from 2007-2008, Moscow Armed Forces and Naval attaché from 2008-2010, Dardanelles Strait Commander from 2010-2011, and Mine Fleet Commander from 2011-2012.

He was promoted to the rank of rear admiral in 2012. He served as Amphibious Task Group Commander in 2012-2013. He served as the Commander of the Bosphorus between 2013 and 2016. He was promoted to the rank of vice admiral in 2016. He served as Naval Education and Training Commander from 2016-2017.

He became Navy Commander on 19 August 2017. He was promoted to the rank of admiral in 2020 . In August 2022, he was appointed commander of the Turkish Naval Forces.