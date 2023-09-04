President Alvi welcomes PM Kakar’s statement on general elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Minister for Law and Justice Ahmed Irfan Aslam on Monday called on President Dr Arif Alvi and discussed issues related to holding general elections in the country.

The President appreciated the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar’s statement that the caretaker government would abide by the judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on the general elections.

He emphasized the need for upholding the supremacy of the Constitution, saying that decisions should be taken in accordance with the spirit of the Constitution.

Earlier, the Ministry of Law had informed President Arif Alvi that he has no role in the announcement of date for general elections following the amendment in the Election Act.

The law ministry has submitted its response after President Alvi wrote a letter, seeking clarification after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) maintained it had the prerogative to announce election dates.

The law ministry said that the sole authority of announcing the date of election rests with the election commission after amendment in election laws.

The ministry said according to Article 48(5) of the Constitution, “where the National Assembly is dissolved by the President, he shall appoint a date for election and appoint a caretaker cabinet in accordance with the provision of Article 224 or as the case may be under Article 224-A.”

The letter noted the President shall act on and in accordance with the advice of the Prime Minister and such advice shall be binding on him. It added that advice sent under Article 58(A) shall take effect within 48 hours.

The ministry further said that the system will witness a distortion if President’s authority to give election date is accepted. It said the purpose of amending the Election Act was to have a single authority to provide election date.

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja had turned down an invite by President Alvi seeking to “fix an appropriate date” for general elections

The CEC replied that the meeting would be of “scant importance” after changes to the election law. He said the prerogative to announce the elections lies with the election commission.

