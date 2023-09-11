President Arif told ECP has privilege to announce election date

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam called on President Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-i-Sadr, here on Monday to discuss matters related to the upcoming general elections in Pakistan.

The meeting was part of the ongoing consultation process between the President and the interim government regarding the electoral process.

President Alvi expressed the importance of continuing this consultation process, emphasizing its positive impact on democracy in the country.

During the meeting, President Alvi mentioned the presidential authority regarding the announcement of the general election date. However, Law Minister Ahmad Irfan Aslam reiterated that the prerogative for announcing the election date lies with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Sources also indicated that the minister referred to an amendment in the Election Act, stating that if the President were to announce a date, the Election Commission could reject it.

In a previous meeting with the Law Minister, President Alvi stressed the necessity of conducting elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly. The President commended Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar’s commitment to follow the Supreme Court of Pakistan’s judgment on this matter.

This meeting occurred amid a dispute between President Alvi and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the authority to determine the final date for the general elections in Pakistan. In August, the Ministry of Law informed President Alvi that, following an amendment to the Elections Act, he no longer had a role in announcing the election date, and this responsibility rested with the ECP.

The ECP, in response to President Alvi’s request for a meeting to establish an appropriate election date, cited changes to the election law and emphasized its authority to announce the election date. The CEC of the ECP stated that the power to appoint the election date exclusively belonged to the Commission under specific circumstances.

The CEC also highlighted the importance of delimitation of constituencies, which would follow the digital census approval, as a foundational legal step for the elections. The ECP expressed its commitment to conducting the general elections in a serious manner and invited major political parties to provide their input on the electoral map.

Earlier reports suggested that the ECP was planning to hold the general elections in the second week of February 2024, with the election schedule expected to be issued after December 2023, following the completion of the delimitation process.