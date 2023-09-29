President urges Muslims to follow Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH)

ISLAMABAD: The International Seerat Conference in connection with Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) was held on Friday with a pledge to bring economic stability to the country in light of Seerat un Nabi (SAWW).

Addressing the conference, President Dr Arif Alvi urged Muslims to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) which is essentially aimed at the true well-being and welfare of humanity.

The president said no society can flourish without taking care of the downtrodden and on the contrary capitalism can only exploit society. He stressed that the circulation of wealth is critical for protecting the rights of the poor and paving the way for the development of a state.

Dr Arif Alvi said practicing Sunnah in true spirit guarantees our betterment in this world and in the life hereafter. He said by learning from the life of the greatest leader in history and following his teachings, we can improve our individual as well as collective lives.

The president also called for promoting the rights of minorities and women. He also urged women to contribute to the progress and development of the country and said no country can progress without the contribution of women.

He said to ensure their contribution to the nation’s development, men should guarantee a harassment-free environment. He also urged to promote tolerance terming it vital for peaceful coexistence in society. He also urged the ulema to play their role in educating Pakistani youth on the golden principles of Islam along with modern education.

In his address on the occasion, Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti called upon the religious scholars to promote true teachings of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to foster peace and stability in the country.

He said Pakistan is the castle of Islam and conspiracies are being hatched to weaken it by pushing it into economic crisis and instigating violence in the name of religion. He stressed that these plots must be thwarted through unity in our ranks, highlighting the important role that religious scholars can play in this regard.

In his remarks on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed mentioned that the theme of the Seerat Conference was chosen after consultations to seek input from religious scholars on addressomh issues of poverty and inflation in light of Islamic teachings. He pointed out that Islam introduced the concept of a welfare state and emphasized the circulation of wealth.

