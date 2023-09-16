Private Hajj operators raise concern on new Hajj Policy

Saudi Govt asked to significantly reduce number of hajj operators.

Jamal Khan said we will not let anyone steal our revenue.

Aneeq Ahmed assured hajj operators of his complete assistance.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Caretaker Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Aneeq Ahmed presiding meeting with Private Hajj Organizers /Workshop at local hotel of Karachi.

The Hajj organizers raised their concerns regarding new Hajj policy presented by Saudi Government in the recent meetings. Since the caretaker minister Aneeq Ahmed is going on a visit to Saudi Arabia, the hajj organizers wanted to make sure that the minister presents their point of view in front of Saudi Government.

The Hajj operators in Pakistan are more than 900 which has thrived into profitable business over the years. Their two to three generations have over the years engaged in the hajj business. However, Saudi Government has asked to significantly reduce the number of hajj operators as per their new Hajj Policy and vision of Saudi Government.

Aneeq Ahmed have calmed the hajj operators and given a good sign that he will present Pakistan’s case in true sense since it will lead to large number of unemployment but the final decision will be of Saudi Government. He further assured that my way of leadership is democratic and I have always allowed everyone to come and present their issues.

He said he has already conducted 5-6 meetings in this matter and has clear understanding of the magnitude of loss for hajj operators.

Chairman Central Body of Hajj Operators Jamal Khan said we will not let anyone steal our revenue.

Advertisement

Also Read No possibility of delay in election due to border situation: PM Kakar PM Kakar said there is no possibility of a delay in general...

In the end, Aneeq Ahmed assured hajj operators of his complete assistance.