PSX concludes on positive note today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) concluded the trading session on Wednesday on a positive note, with an impressive gain of 316 points, pushing the KSE 100-Index to a closing level of 45,807 points.
During the day’s trading activities, a total of 130 million shares changed hands.
Among these, the stocks of 181 companies saw an increase in their value, while 99 companies experienced a decline, with the remaining stocks remaining unchanged.
