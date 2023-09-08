PSX ends in positive territory

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) ended in positive territory on Friday, with a gain of 256 points. This upward movement in the market propelled the PSX index past the 46,000 level.

Closing at 46,013 points, the KSE 100 index saw active trading, with a total of 140 million shares valued at Rs 5 billion changing hands in the market.

Investor sentiment was generally positive, as 166 companies’ share prices increased during the trading session, while the share prices of 114 companies witnessed a decline.

