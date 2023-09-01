PSX sees positive uptick of 310 points on last day

PSX sees positive uptick of 310 points on last day

Articles
Advertisement
PSX sees positive uptick of 310 points on last day

PSX sees positive uptick of 310 points on last day

Advertisement

KARACHI: On Friday, the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) saw a positive uptick of 310 points, resulting in the KSE 100-index closing at 45,312 points.

During the course of the trading day, a substantial volume of market activity occurred, with 150 million shares exchanging hands, totaling a value of 4 billion rupees.

In contrast, the preceding Thursday the market had been marked by a challenging economic scenario, with the devaluation of the rupee severely impacting the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). This led to a sharp decline, causing a loss of 1242 points in the market. At one juncture, the PSX even plummeted by over 1700 points, ultimately closing with a decrease of 1242 points, concluding the day at 45002 points. This downward spiral resulted in significant losses for investors, with billions of rupees being affected within the Pakistan stock market.

Throughout the trading session, a total of 280 million shares, valued at 12 billion rupees, were traded, leading to a notable decline of 2.69 percent in the PSX.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story