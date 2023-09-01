PSX sees positive uptick of 310 points on last day

KARACHI: On Friday, the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) saw a positive uptick of 310 points, resulting in the KSE 100-index closing at 45,312 points.

During the course of the trading day, a substantial volume of market activity occurred, with 150 million shares exchanging hands, totaling a value of 4 billion rupees.

In contrast, the preceding Thursday the market had been marked by a challenging economic scenario, with the devaluation of the rupee severely impacting the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). This led to a sharp decline, causing a loss of 1242 points in the market. At one juncture, the PSX even plummeted by over 1700 points, ultimately closing with a decrease of 1242 points, concluding the day at 45002 points. This downward spiral resulted in significant losses for investors, with billions of rupees being affected within the Pakistan stock market.

Throughout the trading session, a total of 280 million shares, valued at 12 billion rupees, were traded, leading to a notable decline of 2.69 percent in the PSX.