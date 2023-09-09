PTI chief moves top court against Official Secrets Act, Army Amendment Act

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman on Saturday approached the Supreme Court against the Official Secrets Act and the Army Amendment Act, Bol News reported.

The PTI chief filed a constitutional petition in the Supreme Court. He called for repealing the Official Secrets Act and the Army Amendment Act.

Both the laws should be suspended until the verdict was announced of the constitutional petition, he said.

“The Army Amendment Act and the Official Secrets Act were not signed by the President. The Army Amendment Act and the Official Secrets Act were contrary to the Article 10A, Article 8 and Article 19.

In the petition filed through the mediation of Shoaib Shaheen, the president, secretary National Assembly, ministries of law and interior were made parties.