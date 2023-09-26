PTI chief requests court not to transfer him to Adiala Jail

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman has requested the court not to transfer him to the Adiala Jail from Attock Jail, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

The former prime minister and PTI chief has given the statement before the court, the sources said. “I do not want to be transferred to the Adiala Jail,” he said.

On September 25, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed to transfer the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) chairman to the Adiala Jail from Attock Jail.

Hearing the petition seeking the former prime minister’s transfer from the Attock Jail to Adiala Jail, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq had said Islamabad’s under-trial prisoners were kept at the Adiala Jail. When he was sentenced, he was kept at the Attock Jail, but now his sentence was suspended and the PTI chief was an under-trial prisoner, he had said.

The chief justice had said the PTI chairman was a former prime minister and an educated person. What if you sent him to Rahim Yar Khan, will the court trial be held in Rahim Yar Khan, he had inquired.