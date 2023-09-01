PTI South Punjab President Aun Abbas Buppi quits party

MULTAN: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab President Aun Abbas Buppi has parted away with the party.
While strongly condemning the May 9 incidents, Aun Abbas Buppi announced to quit the party and politics.
“The events of May 9 are a dark spot. The nation and the army are inseparable from the country,” he said. “I am taking a break from politics for some time.”
Aon Abbas Buppi served as Special Assistant for e-commerce to former prime minister Imran Khan. He also served as Managing Director of Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal.
In September 2021, he was appointed president of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) South Punjab chapter.
