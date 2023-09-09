PTI’s Usman Dar arrested from Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former SAPM Usman Dar has been arrested from Malir area of Karachi.

According to reports, unidentified men in plain clothes arrested Usman Dar from Malir. His family and party have confirmed that Usman Dar was taken into custody.

In a statement, the PTI spokesperson said Usman Dar was “abducted” and condemned his enforced disappearance. The party demanded immediate recovery of Usman Dar and produce him before the court.

It said a new series of forced disappearances of PTI leader has commenced by the state machinery, which has a shameful history of lawlessness and hooliganism. It said first Senator Aoun Abbas Bappi, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi and now Usman Dar have been ‘abducted’.

It added that after being forcibly disappeared, the PTI leaders are forced to part ways after mental and physical torture. This new method and pattern of crushing PTI will also fail like the previous tactics, it added. It urged the judiciary to take notice and ensure the protection of fundamental rights and law.

Police have been on the lookout for Usman Dar even since the May 09 incidents in which military installations were attacked during protests by PTI workers.

Earlier in August, Sialkot police raided PTI leader Usman Dar’s factory in an attempt to arrest him. The police sealed the main gate of the factory and searched different parts and offices of the factory. A contingent of police was deployed at the entry points of the factory.

The police said that Dar was wanted in five cases. District administration officials said that an order to seal these properties had been issued by Civil Judge Qudsia Bano.

Dar claimed that his elderly mother, along with his sisters, wife, and children have been forced onto the streets due to the district administration.

He complained that at least two and a half thousand people were employed in his factory and other businesses that have now been rendered jobless.

Dar further claimed that he did not exclusively own the sealed properties and that, as a result, the other stakeholders have had to face losses as well. “The draconian way they are being persecuted, it feels like our right to life has been snatched from us in this country,” he said.

He also termed the cases against him, in which it was ordered to seal his house and business, as fake and politically motivated. He demanded accountability against those who had insulted his mother and urged the superior judiciary to take notice of the incident.

On May 10, the PTI claimed that law enforcement officials conducted a raid on the residence of the Dar after the PTI chief was apprehended on May 09.

