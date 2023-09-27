Punjab Government Announces Holidays in Schools

Lahore – The government of Punjab, Pakistan, has declared a two-day break for all schools in the province due to a rise in cases of pink eye infections. This break includes Friday, which is a public holiday for Eid Milad un Nabi, followed by the weekend.

Earlier, the Punjab government issued a warning to schools about the increasing pink eye infections. The Schools Education Authority instructed schools to have a special session called a ‘zero period’ to educate students about the infection and how to prevent its spread.

During this ‘zero period,’ teachers are asked to explain what causes the infection and share precautionary measures.

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in Punjab has also issued advice because pink eye cases are increasing in various cities across the province. This viral infection spreads through coughing, sneezing, and touching hands, and it typically takes eight to ten days to recover from it.

Certain areas of Pakistan are facing a conjunctivitis epidemic with thousands of people suffering from symptoms like increased tear production, eye pain, redness, and itching.