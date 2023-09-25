LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Javed Akram on Monday said the provincial government would provide free treatment to all those affected of Avastin injection, Bol News reported.

“This injection comes in large vials of 100ml and 30ml bottles. Profiteers tried to sell it in small increments. From this, the profiteers were saving Rs1.5 to 2 lakhs,” Javed Akram said.

He said the injection was being refilled in a non-standard place and in the hospital room. It was necessary to have a license to refill the injection, that they did not have, he said.

The Punjab health minister the injection was basically used for cancer, but some efficacy of the injection had been observed in affected corneas.

A few days ago, a case was reported in Kasur, after Kasur, cases were reported in Lahore, Multan, Khanewal and Shujaabad, he said adding that they had raided the place and registered an FIR against the culprits.

The minister said they had decided in the meeting that its use should be stopped for 15 days. In 15 days, the report would reveal what germ affected the patients, he said.