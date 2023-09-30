Punjab reports over 10,000 new cases of pink eye infection.

LAHORE: The pink eye infection is rapidly spreading throughout Punjab as more than 10,000 cases have been reported across the province within a single day.

The Primary and Secondary Health Department of Punjab reported a severe outbreak of pink eye infection with a staggering 10,269 new cases in the past 24 hours.

According to a spokesperson, a total of 394,795 reported cases of eye infections spread across 36 districts within Punjab. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare department has advised that conjunctivitis typically resolves on its own within 8 to 10 days.

According to official statistics, 452 cases of pink eye were reported in the hospitals of Lahore in the last 24 hours. In Bahawalpur, 1,540 people showed up at OPDs of hospitals with the infection, 1,048 in Multan, 1,132 in Faisalabad, and 175 in Rawalpindi.

The provincial health department said the number of people appearing with the disease at private hospitals and clinics is double the data above.

To reduce the risk of infection and aid in recovery, it is strongly recommended to maintain proper eye hygiene, including regular washing with clean water, protection from intense sunlight, and shielding from dust and dirt.

Minister for Health Services Dr Nadeem Jan warned the public to remain vigilant against the spread of viral infections and assured the government is taking effective measures to control an outbreak of diseases in the country where it has constituted a committee of experts to look into the matter seriously.

The health said that the government-run hospitals are “on alert” to deal with cases of Conjunctivitis or pink eye infections and vector-borne diseases like dengue virus,

He asked people to maintain good hygiene which includes washing hands and avoiding touching eyes with bare or unwashed hands. He added that infected people should maintain strict practices and keep their regular items such as towels and toiletries separate from others.

He said conjunctivitis is spreading fast in Punjab with hundreds of patients thronging hospitals daily due to the viral infection, adding that the scourge of dengue virus and eye infection will be controlled through collective efforts and coordinated strategy though it is a difficult but still achievable task.

Replying to a question, he said special dengue counters have been established in hospitals to provide the best treatment to the patients, adding that awareness is a key to controlling the disease and all the stakeholders should continue their efforts to fight the disease.

