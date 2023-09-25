LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever road made from plastic in the province in Lahore.

On the occasion, the chief minister said the road has been built in a very short time period. He said this is the first time a road has been has been made out of plastic.

He said the road is environment-friendly and will not be damaged due to stagnant water. He said such roads will also be built in other areas of Lahore. Its cost is much less than other roads, and environmentally damaging plastic waste will now be used here, the chief minister.

He said the government will outsource the plant for the plastic required for the roads. He said the aim is to reduce the plastic waste that pollutes the environment and make better use of it.

Earlier in July, the caretaker Chief Minister had sought a plan to build plastic roads as an in-principle decision has been taken to introduce such roads in the province.

These plastic roads offer enhanced durability compared to conventional coal tar-made roads, as they are less prone to breaking. He emphasised the importance of transparency and ensuring high-quality standards in road construction projects.

In Karachi, a petroleum company has taken a significant step towards reducing plastic waste and promoting environmentally friendly practices by introducing a plastic-infused road in Karachi.

Shell Pakistan announced its collaboration with start-up BRR Enterprises and the local authority District Municipal Corporation (DMC) South to construct this innovative road using recycled lubricant bottles.

Over 2.5 tonnes of discarded Shell lubricant bottles were successfully recycled for the construction of a 730 feet long and 60 feet wide road adjacent to Shell House in Karachi.

By incorporating these plastic bottles into the asphalt road using the dry process method, the company effectively reduced plastic waste while contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally conscious solution.

Plastic waste has long been a major concern due to its non-biodegradability and toxic nature. Studies have shown that a simple plastic bag can take up to 500 years to decompose, while a plastic bottle can persist for approximately 300 years.

Plastic roads offer several advantages over traditional roads. They are known for their higher flexibility, durability, and an extended lifespan nearly three times longer than regular roads.

Additionally, construction materials for conventional roads tend to be more expensive, whereas plastics can be obtained at a minimal cost, significantly reducing construction expenses.

This innovation not only provides a sustainable solution but also addresses the pressing social problem of plastic waste.