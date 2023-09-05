Quetta seminar advocates for Breast Milk Awareness

Quetta ۔ A seminar was held in Civil Hospital Quetta on the occasion the International Month of Breast Milk Awareness. The awareness seminar nutrition program was organized with the support of Department of Health Balochistan UNICEF and Directorate Nutrition Cell Balochistan.

Director Nutrition Dr. Naeemullah Zarkoon, Deputy Director Owais Tareen, Dr. Abid Provincial Nutrition Manager Sultan Tareen, Dr. Uzma Sohail, Dr. Ruhana addressed the seminar.

People belonging to different schools of thought including senior doctors and medical staff participated in the seminar. In this regard

Expert doctors, medical experts and other participants delivered lectures on the benefits of breast milk in the seminar. Director Nutrition Balochistan Dr Naeem Zirkoon expressed his views and said that the child should be fed exclusively with mother’s milk till the age of six months.

Mother’s milk is the basic right of the child. Supplying mother’s milk to the child is the primary responsibility of the society. He said that the aim of such seminars is to provide effective information regarding the benefits of mother’s milk.

The director said that the baby should start feeding after the age of six months because the mother’s milk is essential for the good development of the baby.

At the same time, the baby also needs additional food. All the stakeholders including the media, religious scholars, scholars also need to play an effective role regarding the benefits of breast milk and the awareness of its consumption.

