Qureshi’s judicial remand in cypher case extended till Sept 26

The Special Court hearing cases under Official Secrets Act extended the judicial remand of PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cypher case till September 26.

Official Secret Act Court Judge Abul Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain conducted the hearing.

As Shah Mahmood Qureshi stood before the court staff, he inquired about the status of his bail case and was informed that it would be heard the following day.

Meanwhile, the court staff shared news of PTI Chairman’s case being heard within the confines of the jail on that very day.

Soon after the court proceedings, Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressed the media, expressing his unwavering loyalty to his country.

He boldly declared that he could never contemplate betraying his nation. In a somber tone, he mentioned the gallows being close to his jail cell, emphasizing that if he were found guilty of betraying his country, he should be hanged to death.

Qureshi reaffirmed his allegiance to PTI and its Chairman, leaving no room for doubt about his commitment to the party.