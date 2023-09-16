ISLAMABAD: The crescent for the Islamic month of Rabi-ul-Awal was not sighted on Saturday in any part of the country.

The first of the month of Rabi-ul-Awwal will be on Monday, September 18. Consequently, the festive occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi which falls on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal will be observed on September 29 with religious zeal and fervor.

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting held its Islamabad to sight the Rabi-ul-Awal moon. The meeting was presided by Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad said the moon was not sighted in any part of the country including Islamabad. He said they contacted the zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees but no testimonies were received. He said meetings of zonal Reue-e-Hilal Committees were held in Quetta, Peshawar, Karachi and Lahore.

Members of both the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees including Mufti Zameer Ahmed Sajid, Mufti Muhammad Iqbal Naemi, Mufti Abdul Salam Jalali, Allama Mustafa Haider Naqvi and others attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, technical assistance is being been provided by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfraz, Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission’s (SUPARCO) Ghulam Murtaza and Zain-ul-Abidin from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The meeting assessed moon sightings from all across the country and announced the decision on the sighting of the moon for the month of Rabi-ul-Awal.

12th Rabi ul Awal marks Eid Milad un Nabi which is celebrated all across the country with religious fervor and zeal. The day is marked by public processions, events and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).