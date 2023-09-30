Railway service halted after bridge pillar collapse.

Railway services between Lahore and Faisalabad have been temporarily halted due to the collapse of a pillar on a railway bridge between Shahdara and Masan Kalan.

Several train services operating on this route, including the Marvi Express, Badar Express, and Ghouri Express, have been canceled until further notice.

In response to the track closure, the Karachi to Lahore-bound Karakoram Express has been rerouted through Sahiwal, and adjustments have been made to the routes of the Shalimar Express and Mianwali Express.

Railway authorities acted swiftly by suspending train operations at the site when the pillar collapsed, prioritizing safety. Restoration work on the bridge has already begun and is expected to be completed within the next 72 hours.

While this temporary suspension of railway services has caused inconvenience to commuters and travelers between Lahore and Faisalabad, railway authorities are committed to restoring the track and resuming normal train operations as soon as possible.

