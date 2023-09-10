ISLAMABAD: A recent report has unveiled significant details regarding the issue of Iranian oil smuggling and the Hawala Hundi business. The report has been officially presented at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad.

According to credible sources, this report provides a comprehensive overview of Iranian oil smuggling and the functioning of Hawala Hundi operations in Pakistan. The report discloses that there is a total of 722 currency dealers involved in the Hawala Hundi trade across the nation. Notably, the highest concentration of these dealers, numbering 205, is found in the Punjab province. Furthermore, there are 183 Hawala dealers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 176 in Sindh, 104 in Balochistan, 37 in Azad Kashmir, and 17 in the federal capital, Islamabad.

The report also sheds light on the illicit activities related to Iranian oil smuggling. It reveals that a staggering 2.810 billion liters of oil are transported from Iran to Pakistan annually through unlawful means, leading to a substantial loss of 60 billion rupees in revenue for the national treasury each year. What’s even more alarming is the report’s assertion that the proceeds from this oil smuggling are being utilized by terrorist groups.

Furthermore, the report identifies specific individuals involved in Iranian oil smuggling, including government officials, politicians, and dealers. It is highlighted that 76 dealers, primarily operating in border regions, are actively engaged in the smuggling of oil. Additionally, there are 995 petrol pumps scattered across the country that sell Iranian oil. Shockingly, the report exposes the involvement of 90 government officials and 29 politicians in these illicit activities.

The report also makes mention of the means by which the smuggled oil enters Pakistan. Iranian vehicles, known as “Zamyad,” are employed in the smuggling operations.