RIT Researcher Earns Award for Cortical Blindness Research

  • RIT researcher receives award to advance the study of cortical blindness
  • Cortical blindness affects nearly half a million stroke patients in the US each year
  • The research team aims to develop new rehabilitation methods for people with cortical blindness

Gabriel Diaz, an associate professor at the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been awarded the Research to Prevent Blindness/Lions Clubs International Foundation Low Vision Research Award (LVRA) in collaboration with researchers from the University of Rochester.

This annual award supports groundbreaking research that demonstrates unconventional thinking and focuses on understanding the visual system’s response to severe and chronic visual loss. Diaz and his team are dedicated to studying the impact of cortical blindness on the processing of visual information that is crucial for tasks such as driving.

Cortical blindness is a condition that affects nearly half a million stroke patients in the United States each year, significantly affecting their independence and overall quality of life.

“This research is all about learning what type of information the brain uses to navigate the world,” said Diaz. “We hypothesize that the presence of cortical blindness results in a degraded ability to process visual motion information that research has shown is crucial for navigation.”

Previous research on cortical blindness has predominantly concentrated on its impact on basic visual skills, such as the ability to discern subtle motion patterns in the blind field.

However, these studies often utilized methods that did not faithfully replicate the real-life challenges faced by individuals with cortical blindness. In contrast, Gabriel Diaz’s research will employ virtual reality simulations to provide a more accurate representation of the visual difficulties encountered in everyday life.

Study participants will engage in a simulated driving task, using a steering wheel to maintain a virtual vehicle’s position within a winding roadway set amidst fields and wooded areas.

“People are slow to adapt to new technologies like this,” said Diaz, “but it is clear researchers are starting to move toward adopting emerging display technologies and immersive studies that get them away from their desks.”

The partnership between Gabriel Diaz, a seasoned researcher with a focus on how human vision guides actions, and Krystel Huxlin, the James V. Aquavella Professor of Ophthalmology at the University of Rochester, who has dedicated over two decades to studying cortical blindness and brain function, further strengthens the collaborative connection between the two academic institutions in Rochester, particularly in the fields of visual and cognitive sciences.

This research, funded by the LVRA, aligns to enhance the quality of life for individuals with visual impairments.

“One of the main goals of this study is to produce results that can help produce new methods of rehabilitation for those who suffer from cortical blindness,” added Diaz. “With future research, we hope to propose rehabilitation paradigms that might help these people live better because their quality of life is affected by their inability to drive and be autonomous.”

Arianna Giguere, a Ph.D. student in imaging science at RIT, has played a significant role in shaping and advancing the research project. Her substantial contributions include overseeing the project’s design and development, as well as taking a lead role in gathering and analyzing the initial data, which ultimately paved the way for securing the award.

“I am so proud to be a part of this motivated team,” said Giguere. “I couldn’t be more excited to work alongside these passionate scientists on our meaningful research with the support of this prestigious award.”

The research team also comprises academic advisors, namely Duje Tadin from the University of Rochester and Brett Fajen from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

