RIT Researcher Earns Award for Cortical Blindness Research

- RIT researcher receives award to advance the study of cortical blindness
- Cortical blindness affects nearly half a million stroke patients in the US each year
- The research team aims to develop new rehabilitation methods for people with cortical blindness
Gabriel Diaz, an associate professor at the Chester F. Carlson Center for Imaging Science at the Rochester Institute of Technology, has been awarded the Research to Prevent Blindness/Lions Clubs International Foundation Low Vision Research Award (LVRA) in collaboration with researchers from the University of Rochester.
This annual award supports groundbreaking research that demonstrates unconventional thinking and focuses on understanding the visual system’s response to severe and chronic visual loss. Diaz and his team are dedicated to studying the impact of cortical blindness on the processing of visual information that is crucial for tasks such as driving.
Cortical blindness is a condition that affects nearly half a million stroke patients in the United States each year, significantly affecting their independence and overall quality of life.
“This research is all about learning what type of information the brain uses to navigate the world,” said Diaz. “We hypothesize that the presence of cortical blindness results in a degraded ability to process visual motion information that research has shown is crucial for navigation.”
