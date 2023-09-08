Russia keen to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector

Russia has expressed keen interest to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in energy sector.

Russian Energy Minister Nikolay Shulginov during a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan to the Russian Federation Shafqat Ali Khan in Moscow said, “We look forward to a further productive energy dialogue between the two countries.”

The two sides also discussed key issues of the current bilateral energy cooperation.

The Russian minister noted that it was necessary to accelerate the creation of a working group for the preparation and further implementation of a comprehensive plan for the development of the gas industry in Pakistan.