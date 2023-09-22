Saudi Arabian armed forces chief calls on COAS Asim Munir

Articles
RAWALPINDI:  General Fayyadh Bin Hamed Al Ruwaili, Chief of General Staff Armed Forces of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, led by a high powered military delegation called on General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, at the military headquarters in Rawalpindi.

In a statement on Friday, the military’s media wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said during the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security matters.

Earlier, delegation also met General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, HI(M) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at Joint Staff Headquarters.

On August 9, Syed Asim Munir had visited the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum.

Corps Commander Mangla had welcomed the army chief on his arrival at the Tallah Field Firing Ranges and briefed on the operational preparations of the Strike Corps.

Gen Munir had witnessed the performance of modern VT4 tanks and also reviewed the SH-15 artillery guns’ shoot, shoot capabilities and modern military equipment.

