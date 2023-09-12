SC dismisses plea for Aamir Liaquat’s postmortem

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition regarding the postmortem of Dr Aamir Liaquat

The judge said the body would have decomposed now after the lapse of years.

Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9, 2022 in Karachi.

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition regarding the postmortem of prominent TV host Dr Aamir Liaquat who passed away in June 2022.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan heard the case filed by Aamir Liaquat’s widow Dania Shah, At the outset of the hearing, Justice Ahsan remarked that after the passing of such a long time, the petition had become ineffective. The body would have decomposed now after a lapse of years, he added.

Dania Shah’s lawyer said that they wanted to submit more documents if the court granted some time in this regard. The reasons for the death of Aamir Liaquat could be identified through the postmortem.

However, the lawyer prayed to the court to grant permission to withdraw the case and submit with extra documents. The court rejected the request and dismissed the case.

In August 2022, an additional district and session court in Karachi annulled a judicial magistrate’s decision that ordered Aamir Liaquat’s post-mortem.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Advocate Zia Awan on behalf of the heirs of the deceased anchorperson against the June 18 order.

A citizen Abdul Ahad filed a petition for an autopsy of the anchor and his appeal was accepted by the court. The public prosecutor had argued that the legal heirs did not want an autopsy as it would “hurt the deceased’s soul” and that they did not suspect any foul play.

According to the police surgeon, the cause of death could not be determined without an internal examination of the body. Barrister Arsalan, counsel for petitioner Abdul Ahad, had argued that Aamir Liaquat Hussain had died suddenly under mysterious circumstances.

Following the court’s orders, the Health Department of Sindh issued a letter to the police surgeon of Karachi for the exhumation and post-mortem examination of Aamir Liaquat to determine the cause of his death.

Advocate Zia Awan stated that though the order regarding the autopsy of Aamir Liaquat Hussain was annulled, the case has hurt the sentiments of his children

Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife Bushra Iqbal also spoke of the ordeal the family had to go through owing to the court hearings. She said that action is being taken against Dania Shah. Aamir Liaquat passed away on June 9, 2022 in Karachi.

