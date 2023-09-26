SC grants custody of two minor girls to mother

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday granted the custody of two underage girls to their mother in a family dispute pertaining to their guardianship.

The court, however, instructed that the father of the girls would be permitted to meet them every Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 pm.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa heard the case and announced the decision. The court said that a contempt of court proceeding would be initiated if the father of the minor girls disobeyed its orders.

At the outset of the hearing, the chief justice remarked that the children should live with the mother as per ‘sharia’.

He remarked that one could be a Muslim when his practices were also as per Islam, adding that offering prayer, fasting, and Hajj was not enough but humanity and moralities were also compulsory to be a Muslim.

The chief justice noted that there was no divorce between the parents, adding that the conflict between them would spoil the future of the kids.

Earlier, the counsel for the girls’ father adopted the stance that the children should be allowed to go with the father as the mother had no time to look after them. The court announced the verdict after hearing arguments.