SC refuses ECP’s request on appointing ROs from judiciary

Supreme Court has refused the appointment of ROs from judiciary.

The SJC can discuss the matter of a change in judicial policy.

The ECP will hire ROs from bureaucracy after the court’s refusal

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has refused the appointment of returning officers from the judiciary in the next general elections, it has been revealed.

Well-placed sources informed that the Supreme Court has refused a request from the Election Commission of Pakistan on the appointment of returning officers directly from the judiciary for elections. However, the appointment of ROs can be decided by the Supreme Judicial Council, sources added.

The Chief Election Commissioner has also met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan twice on the issue of hiring ROs from the judiciary. Sources added that CJP has apologized to the judiciary for the criticism of the returning officers during the general elections.

Earlier in August, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja called on Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial to discuss the upcoming general elections. The meeting lasted for about two hours during which both the CJP and the CEC discussed matters relating to the next general elections in the country.

The ECP also received the responses of the Registrar of High Courts on the appointment of ROs. The Registrar of the Lahore High Court and Peshawar High Court have informed the ECP of their respective court’s decision and refused to provide ROs for the elections.

The Peshawar High Court registrar suggested placing the matter before the Supreme Judicial Council and changing the judicial policy. Some political parties also expressed reservations about taking ROs from the judiciary, sources added.

Advertisement

After the Chief Justice’s refusal, the CEC is considering other options for the appointment of ROs. The ECP is likely to appoint ROs from the bureaucracy and has compiled a list of officers. The commission has shortlisted officers for appointment as ROs during the elections.

It must be mentioned Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is set to retire from office on September 16. He will be succeeded by Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Also Read Supreme Court rejects ECP’s plea for review on Punjab polls verdict Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) had rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan...