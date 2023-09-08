SC rejects govt objections on bench hearing Audio Leaks Commission

The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) on Friday rejected the objections raised by the government over the bench hearing Audio Leaks Commission.

A five-member larger bench of SC headed by the chief justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandiyal heard the government pleas and reserved its verdict on June 6.

The decision was read out by Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan, stating that raising objection on a bench is an attack on the independence of the judiciary.

The government had raised objections against the Chief Bandiyal, Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan and Justice Muneeb Akhtar.

A separate application for the distancing of the three judges from the bench, on the grounds of conflict of interest.

The SC had already stopped the Audio Leaks Commission headed by Justice Faiz Isa from functioning.

The Attorney General Mansoor Usman awan had raised an objection to the bench hearing against the Audio Commission.

The federal government had requested the head of the bench, Chief Justice Bandial, Justice Ijaz, Justice Muneeb to resign from the bench.

CJP Umar Atta Bandiyal had formed a five-member bench to hear the petitions against the audio commission.