School principal arrested for blackmailing teachers, students with indecent videos

The principal of a school in Gulshan-e-Hadid has been arrested.

KARACHI: A school principal has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and blackmailing female teachers and students with indecent videos.

Irfan Ghafoor, the principal of a private school in Gulshan-e-Hadid, used to blackmail women with their indecent videos taken from CCTV cameras. Steel Town Police received a complaint and arrested him.

The CCTV footage of dozens of women sexually harassed by the school principal has been revealed. The footage was provided to police by an employee of a camera company.

The employee blackmailed the school principal after watching the indecent videos. The principal complained to police and both were taken into custody.

A record of 23 CCTV footage of sexual exploitation was revealed during the last six months. The school principal has been taken into custody following protests by local prominent personalities.

SSP Malir Hasan Sardar said the school principal is under custody and a case has been registered. He said more than 25 videos were recovered from the mobile phone of the accused.

He said the accused used to abuse his staff and teachers and legal action will be taken as police has complete action will be taken against him.

Sindh Education Minister Rana Hussain took notice and ordered an inquiry over the indecent activities

On the minister’s directives, the Directorate of Private Institutions has formed a four-member committee to investigate the incident, said Additional Director Registration Rafia Mallah.

The inquiry committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Director Qurban Bhutto and includes Assistant Director Mumtaz Qambrani. Zaid Magsi and Javed Qazi.

The inquiry committee will visit the school tomorrow to get the details of the matter. Further action will be taken on the facts and recommendations of the committee.

Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori also took notice of the sexual harassment of female students in the school and directed the Secretary of School Education to submit a report.

He said such incidents are not acceptable in any case. He instructed Additional IG Karachi to take legal action against those involved in the incident.