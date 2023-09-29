Security placed on high alert in Islamabad.

ISLAMABAD: The security of the federal capital Islamabad has been put on high alert amid possible security threats due to the volatile situation in the country.

A police spokesperson said that Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir has directed all senior police officers to remain vigilant within their jurisdictions.

Furthermore, comprehensive steps were taken to strengthen and fortify the security arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi processions. In accordance with the prevailing circumstances, all entry and exit routes in Islamabad have been subject to heightened scrutiny. Surveillance and monitoring are being enhanced through the utilization of safe city cameras.

Officers and personnel on duty have been instructed to further bolster security measures including strict monitoring of suspicious vehicles and individuals and ensuring that officials at duty points should be equipped with bulletproof jackets and helmets.

The spokesperson said instructions have been issued to officers to expedite security efforts against suspected individuals in the federal capital. The safety of citizens’ lives and property is among the top priorities of Islamabad Capital Police, and any elements seeking to disrupt the peace of the city will not be tolerated.

The public is advised to carry their identification documents during their travels and cooperate with the police personnel at checkpoints. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious person and activity by dialing the Islamabad Capital Police helpline Pucar-15.

