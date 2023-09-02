Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s bail pleas in six cases rejected

LAHORE: An Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore on Saturday dismissed interim bail pleas of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in six cases, Bol News reported.

The interim bail pleas in six cases including the Jinnah House and Askari Tower attacks were filed by the PTI vice chairman.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s request for exemption from appearance in the Anti-Terrorism Court was also rejected. Qureshi’s lawyer said his client was arrested but he could not appear.

He said Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s request for exemption from attendance should be granted.

Judge Abhar Gul Khan of the Anti-Terrorism Court conducted the hearing.

On the other hand, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday halted the law enforcement agencies and secretary interior from arresting Advocated Imaan Mazari, daughter of former Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari, in any case.

The high court said the secretary interior, inspector general of police and Federal Investigation Agency director general should neither arrest Imaan Mazari nor assist any province in her arrest. The court directed them to make sure that she was not taken outside the jurisdiction of Islamabad.

The IHC directed the secretary to get details regarding cases against Mazari from provinces and apprise the court about them. The court said as per the SSP Operations three cases were registered against her and she was on bail in two cases. Mother of the petitioner feared that she could be arrested again if bailed in the third case too, said the court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb issued the two-page written order.

An anti-terrorism court of Islamabad granted Advocate Mazari bail in exchange for Rs10,000 indemnity bonds. A case was lodged against her in the Barakahu police station under charges of terrorism and others.