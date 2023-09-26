Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s judicial remand extended till Oct 10

ISLAMABAD: The Official Secret Act Special Court on Tuesday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi till October 10, Bol News reported.

In informal talk with media, Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated journalist community over release of Imran Riaz. He said he had seen court enough in one year and he was made a terrorist.

He said transparent elections were need of the time and only solution. He said he saw Pakistan collapsing in 1971 and he was seeing his country drowning now.

“Irrevocable loss would be inflicted on the country if free and fair elections are not held. People’s trust in the existing democratic system will fade,” he said.

Special Court Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain was hearing the case. The court dismisses bail plea of the PTI vice president.

