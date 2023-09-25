Shaukat Khanum has compounding license for Avastin injection: sources

LAHORE: Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre has the compounding license for the injection, Avastin, which has affected eyesight of several dozen people in eight districts, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

Around 65 to 68 people have been affected of Avastin injection in Punjab. Raids are being conducted against the injection by Drugs Testing Laboratory (DTL) in Punjab and by Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) across Pakistan.

The injection was manufactured by Hafiz Bilal technician at Saira Memorial Hospital, while Naveed supplied it. An FIR was lodged against both the suspects in Faisal Town. The government has stopped Saira Memorial Hospital and Shaukat Khanum from selling the injection.

The government has sealed Saira Memorial Hospital’s laboratory and a specific part of Shaukat Khanum.

More than 20 people were reportedly affected in Lahore.