Shehbaz, Maryam hold consultations with Nawaz Sharif in London

LONDON: Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif held a crucial meeting with his elder brother and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif after arriving in London.

PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz, who arrived in London earlier today, was also present in the meeting held at Hussain Nawaz’s office.

Just a day after returning, Shehbaz Sharif rushed back to London to deliver an important message to Nawaz Sharif who is expected to return next month.

Speaking to media after the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said he had come to London after being summoned by Nawaz Sharif. He said they held consultations on legal and administrative matters regarding his brother’s return.

Shehbaz Sharif said he will return to Pakistan in a few days. He said there was no change of plan in Nawaz Sharif’s return and the former prime minister will arrive in his homeland on October 21 and will be given a grand reception on arrival.

After reaching Pakistan, he said Nawaz Sharif will address a political gathering at Minar-e-Pakistan and announce the future action plan.

While hailing the achievements, he said load shedding ended during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and the era of development and prosperity began. He said Inflation was very low at 3.5% and the GDP growth rate was at 6%.

Shehbaz Sharif said a serious joke was played on the nation in 2018 and Nawaz Sharif’s mandate by snatched in so-called elections. Not only was Nawaz Sharif deprived of power but the people were deprived of the journey of development and prosperity, Shehbaz deplored.

The PML-N President said it will take time to correct the destruction of four years. He said Nawaz Sharif never made a false promise to the people. He said the PTI Chairman has taught people nothing but abuse and hatred.

PML-N lawyers’ wing meeting

Meanwhile, the PML-N is holding preparations for the return of Nawaz Sharif. In this regard, a meeting was held of the PML-N’s lawyer’s wing in Model Town, Lahore.

Former Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah participated in the meeting while Maryam Nawaz joined via video link. PML-N leaders Naseer Bhutta, Attaullah Tarar, Mohsin Ranjha, Anusha Rahman, Azma Bukhari, and Rana Arshad also attended

PML-N Lawyers Wing President Rana Zafar Iqbal, General Secretary Ansar Baloch, and officials of the division and district from across Punjab participated in the meeting.

Maryam Nawaz said the people of Pakistan are eager to welcome their leader Nawaz Sharif. She said the lawyers are Nawaz Sharif’s frontline soldiers and have supported him on every occasion.

Whether it hundreds of court appearances, Kot Lakhpat or imprisonment in Adiala jail, the lawyers have always stood with Nawaz Sharif, she added.

Former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the lawyers have always responded to the voice of Nawaz Sharif which is evident from the lawyer’s movement.

When Nawaz Sharif goes out, people stand side by side with him. Pakistan’s pro-democratic lawyers’ community has always supported Nawaz Sharif, he added.

Rana Sanaullah said full preparations are underway for the historic reception of Nawaz Sharif: He said Pakistan’s future will be decided on October 21.

He said the restoration of democracy and the struggle of civil lawyers are important. He said Pakistan’s lawyers’ community will stand in the front line to welcome Nawaz Sharif upon his return.

He added that Nawaz Sharif’s narrative is clear that the success of democracy, supremacy of the Constitution, and stability of institutions are the guarantee of a strong Pakistan.

Attaullah Tarar also addressed the meeting and paid tribute to the sacrifices of lawyers and the movements for the sake of the constitution and democracy.