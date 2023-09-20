Shehbaz rushes back to London to meet Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Just a day after returning, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif is rushing back to London to deliver an important message for his brother Nawaz Sharif who is expected to return next month.

Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for London at 9.25 tomorrow (Thursday) on a foreign private airline.

The PML-N leadership will hold a meeting in London before the return of Nawaz Sharif. The meeting will only be attended by Nawaz, Shehbaz, and Maryam Nawaz to discuss some important matters regarding the PML-N leader’s return and the elections.

Sources revealed that Shehbaz Sharif is returning to London with an ‘important message’ for Nawaz Sharif. However, the return of Nawaz Sharif is on schedule for October 21.

Shehbaz Sharif returned to Lahore from London on Tuesday after more than a month and held important meetings soon after arriving. He will hold further legal consultations with party leader Nawaz Sharif in London regarding the former prime minister’s return.

Before his departure, Shehbaz Sharif held an important meeting with PML-N Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz. They discussed preparations for the party leader’s return home and briefing on legal matters.

Shehbaz Sharif had earlier announced Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan on October 21 and will be given a splendid welcome on arrival.

He said that his brother was removed from power through a conspiracy and the rigging in the 2018 general elections hampered Pakistan’s progress. The PML-N president also said that his brother would come to Pakistan and face the law.