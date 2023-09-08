Shehbaz Sharif is now cancer-free

Shehbaz Sharif was diagnosed with rare form of cancer in 2000.

He was receiving treatment from a cancer specialist in London.

He was told all the tests were negative and no recurrence of cancer.

LONDON: Former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received encouraging news after his recent tests have all shown negative results for a rare form of cancer.

Shehbaz arrived in the United Kingdom on August 20 and underwent a series of cancer-related examinations as part of his routine medical protocol.

Dr Martyn Caplin, a renowned cancer specialist, reviewed his latest test results and informed him there was no sign of recurrence for the deadly disease.

It’s worth noting that Shehbaz was diagnosed with a particularly rare and perilous form of cancer known as ‘Adenocarcinoid’ back in 2000. He received extensive treatment at Sloane Kettering Hospital in New York in 2003.

During that time, doctors advised him to have regular check-ups with Dr Caplin in London, a Professor of Gastroenterology and GI Tumour Neuroendocrinology. Shehbaz has been receiving annual cancer screenings at Wellington Hospital in St John’s Wood.

During his recent visit, Shehbaz received a heartening update as Dr Caplin conveyed he is now cancer-free with no signs of recurrence.

However, Shehbaz Sharif has some upcoming spine-related examinations scheduled for next week at a clinic on Harley Street, where he has been receiving regular check-ups.

Shehbaz plans to return to Pakistan once his forthcoming check-ups are completed in approximately ten days.

Since his arrival in London, the former prime minister has held discussions with his elder brother and PML-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, regarding crucial political developments leading up to the general elections.

Regarding Nawaz’s return, the PML-N president mentioned that his brother is expected to come back to Pakistan in October of this year.

