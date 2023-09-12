Sheikh Rashid skips NAB appearance in £190 million probe

The Awami Muslim League chief, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed promptly apologized for his National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appearance in £190 million NCA scandal and submitted a detailed reply to address the allegations against him.

The NAB had summoned former interior minister Sheikh Rashid today (Tuesday) in the £190 million NCA scandal at 9:30 a.m and was directed to record his statement at NAB Rawalpindi.

Sheikh Rashid reply to NAB stated that he had nothing to do with the case nor was he a witness to any wrongdoing related to the Al-Qadir Trust case.

In his responses, Sheikh Rashid emphasized his lack of information or evidence regarding the Al-Qadir Trust case, making it abundantly clear that he had no connection to it.

AML leader even highlighted that he had left a cabinet meeting before the Al-Qadir Trust matter was even raised on December 3, 2019.

Advertisement

Additionally, Rashid openly admitted to his strained relations with Shahzad Akbar, a key figure in the investigation, and stated that there had been no communication between them. He further emphasized his lack of any proof or documents related to the case.

Despite his repeated efforts to provide answers to NAB’s inquiries, Sheikh Rashid felt that he was being unjustly harassed by the continuous issuance of notices.

Rashid expressed his frustration, asserting that the notices were causing him undue distress.

In a poignant plea to NAB, AML chief requested the withdrawal of the notice, emphasizing that he was being subjected to what he believed were politically motivated revenge operations orchestrated by his opponents.

He lamented the fact that, despite there being no case against him, the police were conducting raids on the homes of his relatives and friends, further limiting his mobility.

In the end, Sheikh Rashid submitted his answers to NAB with the hope that his request for the withdrawal of the notice would be heeded.