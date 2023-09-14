Show-cause notice not issued to Latif Khosa

Bail pleas of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case rejected
The Special Court hearing cases under the Official Secrets Act on Thursday...
PTI’s legal team key lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa has not yet been issued a show cause notice from his own Pakistan People Party (PPP), the sources said.
Khosa, a senior advocate and politician is reported to give a detailed reply to PPP, in case of receving a show cause notice.
The sources further claimed that Latif Khosa will be not attending PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, not even through the video link.
Added that Khosa claimed of not violating any of its party policy, stating that his services for PPP are known by all.
