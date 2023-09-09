SIFC Apex Committee focuses on efforts to improve business, investment

ISLAMABAD: Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) resumed the proceedings of the 5th Apex Committee meeting on Saturday focusing on efforts to improve business and investment climate in the country.

The meeting was chaired by the caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and attended by the Chief of Army Staff, Federal Cabinet, Provincial Chief Ministers, and high-level government officials.

The second session was arranged to seek input from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Interior, Information Technology & Telecommunications, National Food Security & Research, and Water Resources for improving the business and investment climate in the Country.

The ministries presented comprehensive plans, covering milestones, timelines and solutions to overcome major challenges. The committee unanimously decided to take all decisions in the larger interest of the Country and deal with the menace of smuggling, hoarding and market manipulations with iron hands through an elaborate enforcement mechanism.

The prime minister directed the ministries to optimally utilize the short interim period for a positive contribution while also initiating medium and long-term policy interventions.

Chief of Army Staff pledged unwavering support of Pakistan Army to backstop the government’s efforts for economic revival of the country.

Caretaker PM Kakar said important decisions regarding the new visa regime have been taken in the SIFC meeting.

He said easy provision of visas will be made possible to the business community adding that people related to investment institutions will also have easy access to take visas in this regard. He said Pakistan is going to enter into a new era after taking such steps.

