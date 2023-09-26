KARACHI: The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh has taken disciplinary action by suspending several education officials in Karachi.

This decision includes the suspension of the Director of Colleges in Karachi, the Principal of Government Girls Degree College Al-Noor, the Vice Principal, and an Islamic Studies lecturer due to their apparent negligence in performing their duties.

Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar made this move following his visit to Govt. Girls Degree College Al-Noor Society Block-19, during which he expressed extreme dissatisfaction with the college’s condition, deeming it unacceptable.

Baqar emphasized that no one should be allowed to jeopardize the future of the nation’s children.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister asserted that those who do not demonstrate honesty and diligence in their work will face termination.

A spokesperson from the Chief Minister’s House revealed that the suspensions were carried out based on negligence and incompetence. The suspended officials include Director General of Colleges Sindh, Professor Shadab Hussain (Grade 20), Professor Zahida Begum, who is the Principal of Government Girls Degree College Al-Noor, the Vice Principal, and the Islamic Studies lecturer, Ishratul Ain. It was noted that the Islamic Studies lecturer had not been fulfilling her responsibilities and had been absent from the college for the past year, despite undergoing biometric verification.