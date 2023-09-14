Sindh Employees Social Security Institution House Job Training Jobs

Advertisement

SESSI Hospitals invites healthcare professionals for walk-in interviews on September 18th, 2023.

Attention Healthcare Professionals: Exceptional Career Opportunities Await at SESSI Hospitals!

Are you a dedicated healthcare professional looking to kickstart your career with prestigious hospital institutions?

Look no further, as the Sindh Employees’ Social Security Institutions (SESSI) have a remarkable opportunity for you!

SESSI is home to two renowned hospitals, the KVSS SIte Hospital, and the Social Security Landhi Hospital, both of which hold accreditation and recognition from the PMDC/PMC for House Job Training.

We are thrilled to invite eligible and enthusiastic candidates to our Walk-in-Interview event scheduled for September 18th, 2023.

This is your chance to join a team of healthcare experts committed to delivering top-notch patient care and advancing your professional journey.

Whether you’re a medical graduate seeking hands-on experience or a seasoned practitioner looking for a fresh start, SESSI Hospitals are the place to be.

Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to be part of our esteemed healthcare community. Mark your calendars for September 18th, 2023, and prepare to take the first step towards a fulfilling career at SESSI Hospitals.

SESSI Hospitals – Where Your Career Thrives, and Patients Flourish!