Sindh govt announces to ban pillion riding in various districts

KARACHI: The government of Sindh on Friday announced to ban pillion riding in various districts of the province from September 25 to 29, Bol News reported.

The Sindh Home Department has issued the notification regarding the ban.

Pillion riding has been banned in the district Centre, East and South of Karachi. The ban will be applicable from 8 Rabi ul Awwal to 12 Rabi ul Awwal (September 25 to 29).

The ban has been imposed in 13 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Dadu, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Qamber, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Shaheed Benazirabad.