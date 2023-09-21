KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on the 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, Friday, September 29.

Rabi’ Al-Awwal holds special significance in the Islamic calendar as the third month, and it carries great importance for Muslims since it marks the birth month of the revered Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), who forever altered the course of humanity. The Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) was born in Makkah in 570 CE, orphaned, and is described by Allah (Glory be to Him) as a source of mercy for all of creation: “It was only as a mercy that We sent you (Prophet) to all people.” (Qur’an, 21:107)

Although there is some debate about the precise date, it is believed by some that the Prophet (peace be upon him) was born on a Monday, with some suggesting it was the 12th day of Rabi’ Al-Awwal. Although fasting on Mondays is not obligatory, the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) recommended it as part of his Sunnah, stating: “On it, I was born and on it, revelation was sent down to me.” (Muslim)

Rabi’ Al-Awwal is significant to Muslims, but unlike certain other sacred months in the Islamic calendar like Dhul Hijjah and Ramadan, it does not come with specific mandated acts of worship. Instead, Rabi’ Al-Awwal offers an opportunity for Muslims to reflect on the profound importance of our Prophet (peace be upon him) and the pivotal role he has played throughout Islamic history. It is also the month in which the beloved Prophet (peace be upon him) passed away.