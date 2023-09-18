Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sindh Police Releases Screening Skill Tests Schedule for Class-IV Staff

Sindh Police Releases Screening Skill Tests Schedule for Class-IV Staff

Articles
Advertisement
Sindh Police Releases Screening Skill Tests Schedule for Class-IV Staff

Sindh Police Releases Screening Skill Tests Schedule for Class-IV Staff

Advertisement
  • Sindh Police to hold screening/skill tests for Class-IV Staff positions (BPS-01 to 04) on September 15, 2023.
  • Eligible candidates must visit the official Sindh Police website to access their screening/skill test schedules.
  • Candidates must bring the following original documents and one set of photocopies, attested by a Gazetted Officer.
Advertisement

Address: Inspector General of Sindh Police Department, Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan
Vacancy: 1000 +
Salary Offer: 32,000+

Advertisement

For the benefit of all individuals who submitted applications for Class-IV Staff positions (BPS-01 to 04) within the CPO Units in response to INF-KRY No. 4718/2021 advertisement published on 20.12.2021 and were subsequently selected by the Sub-Committee, please be informed that the Sub-Committee has arranged Screening/Skill tests according to the following timetable:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

All candidates in question are instructed to visit the official Sindh Police website at www.sindhpolice.gov.pk to access their screening/skill test schedules.

They must then attend the Sub-Committee’s testing sessions according to their designated schedules. Along with this, candidates should bring the following original documents and one set of photocopies, attested by a Gazetted Officer:

  1. National Identity Card (CNIC)
  2. Educational certificates
    3. Advertisement
  3. Domicile certificate or Form-D
  4. Experience certificate (if required for the applied position)
  5. Retirement order or a certificate indicating 25 years of qualifying service for their parents (in the case of candidates who are the sons/daughters of current or retired Sindh Police employees).
  6. Two passport-sized photographs.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

150+ Government Teaching Jobs for Women in Karachi! Apply Now
150+ Government Teaching Jobs for Women in Karachi! Apply Now

Cantt Public Degree College hiring 150+ female teachers Apply through the ML&C...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story