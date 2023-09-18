Sindh Police Releases Screening Skill Tests Schedule for Class-IV Staff

- Sindh Police to hold screening/skill tests for Class-IV Staff positions (BPS-01 to 04) on September 15, 2023.
- Eligible candidates must visit the official Sindh Police website to access their screening/skill test schedules.
- Candidates must bring the following original documents and one set of photocopies, attested by a Gazetted Officer.
Address: Inspector General of Sindh Police Department, Karachi, Sindh, Pakistan
Vacancy: 1000 +
Salary Offer: 32,000+
For the benefit of all individuals who submitted applications for Class-IV Staff positions (BPS-01 to 04) within the CPO Units in response to INF-KRY No. 4718/2021 advertisement published on 20.12.2021 and were subsequently selected by the Sub-Committee, please be informed that the Sub-Committee has arranged Screening/Skill tests according to the following timetable:
They must then attend the Sub-Committee's testing sessions according to their designated schedules. Along with this, candidates should bring the following original documents and one set of photocopies, attested by a Gazetted Officer:
- National Identity Card (CNIC)
- Educational certificates
- Domicile certificate or Form-D
- Experience certificate (if required for the applied position)
- Retirement order or a certificate indicating 25 years of qualifying service for their parents (in the case of candidates who are the sons/daughters of current or retired Sindh Police employees).
- Two passport-sized photographs.
