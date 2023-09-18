Siraj hints at protesting in Islamabad if electricity hike not withdrawn

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq vowed to continue the sit-in if the hike in electricity bills is not withdrawn, adding that Islamabad will be the next target if their demands are not accepted.

Addressing the sit-in outside the Governor House, the JI chief said the protest will continue for three days. He said the party’s next destination will be the capital if their demands are not fulfilled.

“There is not a personal fight with anyone, the struggle is against the system of oppression,” Sirajul Haq said, adding that the new chief justice is expected to end oppression.

“Our enemy India has landed on the moon and we are sitting here on the road in search of power and flour. We are unable to access education and health due to inflation,” he added.

He said the struggle against oppression will continue. “We want to see Green Pakistan, an exalted and prosperous Pakistan in the world.”

He said the masses are suffering from inflation and more than a dozen people have committed suicide due to an increase in electricity bills. He said the youth is hapless in search of employment.

“Bangladesh, Turkey and India are heading towards development and we are heading towards decline,” he said. He said wheat and minerals are available in abundance but still people cannot them buy due to inflation.

He said Pakistan has become subservient to the IMF and the “beginning bowl” has become our national symbol.

“From Ishaq Dar to Asad Umar, all finance ministers bowed before IMF after taking oath. Pakistan has been made a slave of the IMF,” Siraj exclaimed. “We are a free nation, not slaves of IMF. I declare rebellion against the present system,” he vowed.

He said the economic and judicial system was destroyed by incompetent rulers. “There was a time when our national emblem used to be moon and star. Due to incompetent rulers, the national symbol is the begging bowl,” he said.

In the jibe at the previous PTI regime, Siraj said a government came in the name of change and announced to give one crore jobs and build five million houses but nothing happened.

“Someone misled the public in the name of roti, kapra, makaan, Asian Tiger, and someone in the name of Haqeeqi Tabdeeli (real change),” he said.

He said parties staged a sit-in against inflation but forgot the masses when they came to power. He said no has been held answerable over the previous 16 months.

