Six killed, over 50 wounded in road accident near Sheikhupura

Sheikhupura: A passenger bus overturned near Khanqan Dogran Interchange on Sheikhupura Motorway because of over speeding and overloading late night on Saturday in which six passengers were killed and more than 50 were injured, Bol News reported.

According to the rescue officials, the dead and injured have been shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and treatment respectively.

Bol News correspondent Ghulam Mustafa told that the bus was carrying pilgrims. Rescue 1122 officials first provided them immediate first aid and then shifted them to the hospital. The bus driver successfully managed to flee from the site of incident.

The Sheikhupura deputy commissioner has expressed sorrow over the incident. He said it was a heart-wrenching incident.