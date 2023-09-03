Solangi terms rumors about GB law & order ‘baseless’

Federal Caretaker  Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi termed rumors about the law & order and army deployment in Gilgit Baltistan as ‘baseless’.

Solangi clarified that the situation in Gilgit-Baltistan is completely peaceful stating that the services of Pakistan Army and Civil Armed Forces have been called only to maintain law and order on the occasion of Hazrat Imam Hussain’s Chehlum.

The minister tweeted that all roads, commercial centers, business activities and educational institutions in Gilgit-Baltistan are open as usual.

Added that special measures have been taken for the security of the procession routes and Imambargahs like in the past.

Solangi mentioned that Section 144 of CrPC 1898 has been enforced across the region to protect lives and property of people and avoid any untoward incident.

