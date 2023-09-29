Soldier martyred in Mardan, terrorist killed in Kurram operation

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army soldier was martyred while a terrorist was killed in two separate engagements that took place between security forces and terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPRR), an Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) was conducted in Katalang, Mardan District, which resulted in the killing of a high-value target terrorist ring leader identified as Faisal.

The military press wings said the killed terrorist was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities and was highly wanted by law enforcement agencies. Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorist’s possession.

In another encounter with terrorists in Parachinar, Kurram District, troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location. However, Lance Naik Ghairat Khan, age 33 years, resident of Kurram District, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

It added that the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of brave soldiers will further strengthen our resolve.

Four soldiers embraced martyrdom while thwarting an infiltration attempt of the terrorists near Zhob district of Balochistan along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border and also killed three terrorists during the fire exchange.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations, the security forces thwarted an attempt by Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists to infiltrate from Afghanistan into Pakistan near Sambaza in Zhob District close to the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havildar Sattar, Lance Naik Sher Azam, Lance Naik Adnan, and Sepoy Nadeem who fought valiantly and embraced martyrdom.

During the fire exchange, three terrorists were killed and a few got injured. The military press wing said the security forces of Pakistan will continue to thwart the efforts of the enemies of peace and prosperity in the country.

