Soldier martyred in North Waziristan gun battle: ISPR

PESHAWAR: A Pakistan Army soldier embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Mir Ali, district North Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), fire exchange took place between security forces and terrorists in general area of Mir Ali. It said troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists.

During an intense exchange of fire, Lance Naik Jamshed Khan (age 28 years, resident of District Upper Dir), having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military’s press wing said sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. It said the security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

Earlier this month, a Pakistan Army major and a soldier embraced martyrdom on Friday during a firing exchange in North Waziristan district.

The ISPR said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on the reported presence of terrorists in Miranshah.

During the conduct of the operation, a group of terrorists was spotted and intercepted by Major Amir, who was leading the operation from the front. Resultantly one terrorist was killed while another was injured.

However, as a result of the heavy exchange of fire, two brave sons of the nation, Major Amir Aziz, aged 29 years, resident of Sargodha district, and Sepoy Muhammad Arif, aged 27 and resident of Sahiwal district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyred.

Earlier, Security forces killed a terrorist in an exchange of fire in South Waziristan district, The ISPR said the fire exchange took place in the general area of Ladha on the night of August 22-23.

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in various terrorist activities in the area. The military’s media wing added that sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found.

