Soldier martyred, terrorist killed in Khyber gun battle: ISPR

PESHAWAR: A soldier embraced martyrdom in a fire exchange between security and terrorists in Tirah, Khyber District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops effectively engaged the location of terrorists, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire.

As a result, one terrorist was killed by security forces. The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent civilians.

During an intense exchange of fire, Havaldar Muntazir Shah, aged 36 and a resident of Swabi district, having fought gallantly, embraced martyrdom.

The military’s press wing added that sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

A day earlier, nine soldiers embraced martyrdom while five others were injured in a suicide attack on a military convoy in the general area of Jani Khel in Bannu district.

According to the ISPR, “A motorcycle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself on a military convoy.” Resultantly, nine soldiers embraced martyrdom while five soldiers were injured.

The ISPR stated that the area has been cordoned off by security forces and sanitisation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found there.

“The security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it added.

Earlier on August 22, at least six soldiers were martyred in a skirmish with terrorists in the Asman Manza area of South Waziristan district. At least four terrorists were also killed while two were injured in gun battle.